Business Continuity for Education in Iraq - Guidance Note

2020/03/24 | 11:40 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Sources: UN Children's Fund, Education Cluster

Introduction

On 5th March 2020, a COVID-19 Humanitarian Operations Cell (HOC) composed of the Resident

Coordinator/Humanitarian Coordinator (RC/HC), Heads of UN agencies and NGO Coordination Committee

for Iraq (NCCI) was established to lead the strategic management of the humanitarian response to the

COVID-19 situation, including coordination and engagement with government authorities in the Kurdistan

Region of Iraq (KRI) and Federal Iraq.



A request was made to all clusters to prioritize HRP activities under

programme criticality levels, 1, 2 and 3 including the categorization of activities directly relating to COVID19 containment, prevention or response.



Unfortunately, none of the HRP/ 3RP education activities fall

under programme criticality level 1,2 or 3.

Prior to the HoC meeting, both the Ministries of Education (KRI and Federal) had closed all schools and

suspended all education related activities throughout the country.



There is uncertainty as to when schools

will reopen in the country, and this could range anywhere from a few weeks to months.

Purpose of this guidance note

The purpose of this guidance note is to give partners ideas of how they can continue to support learners

during this period when schools are closed.



A separate guidance will follow on how the education partners

can support the Ministries of Education to re- start learning and the activities to prioritize once the

shutdown of schools is lifted.

A.



Remote Learning through digital platforms

Digital platforms such as the internet, TV and radio are great alternatives to physical schooling given the

current circumstances.



However, it is well understood that not all children in Iraq, particularly the most

vulnerable will have access to these digital platforms and such interventions will service a small segment

of the cluster’s target population.



Efforts will continue to be made to spread access to digital platforms

even to the most vulnerable school aged populations.