Displacement Tracking Matrix : Iraqi Returnees from abroad | Dashboard - February 2020

2020/03/24 | 13:25 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: International Organization for Migration

From May 2018 to February 2020, 12,188 Iraqi returnees from abroad were identified in 15 Governorates, 55 Districts and 445 locations.



During this reporting period, IOM Iraq achieved full country coverage.

Definition: The term “Iraqi returnees from abroad”, also referred to as “returnees” in this document, refers to former Iraqi migrants (including former refugees and asylum seekers) who returned to Iraq from a foreign country during the reported period, and, therefore, does not include former internally displaced persons (IDPs).

COUNTRY OF DEPARTURE AND GOVERNORATE OF RETURN

The majority of identified returnees (71%) came from two countries: Turkey (40%) and the Syrian Arab Republic (31%).



Most of the returnees from abroad were recorded in the governorates of Ninewa (57%), Thi-Qar (17%) and Anbar (11%).



In Ninewa, 61 per cent of returnees were reported in the district of Telafar while Sinjar accounted for 31 per cent of them.



In Thi-Qar, 75 per cent were observed in the district of Nassriya, while 19 per cent were observed in the district of Al-Rifa’i.



Finally, in Anbar, 66 per cent returned to Ana District while 12 per cent were in Fallujah.