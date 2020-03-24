Six New Cases Bring Total Coronavirus Infections in Kurdistan to 91

2020/03/24 | 23:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

Kurdistan Region’s Health Ministry confirmed the infection of six more people with the new coronavirus on Tuesday.The ministry said in a brief statement that six people in Erbil province had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.Among them are two children, three women, and one man, according to the statement.The total confirmed cases in Kurdistan have now reached 91.



Two people have so far died from the pandemic disease.