Iraqi Kurdistan reports 12 new cases of coronavirus: ministry

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Medical worker at a coronavirus treatment center, Iraqi Kurdistan, March 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) health ministry has confirmed on Tuesday twelve new coronavirus cases in Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

The health ministry has confirmed six new coronavirus cases in Darbandikhan, a Sulaimani province town that has been under quarantine since Sunday evening, and six new cases in Erbil,

In Darbandikhan the new cases – three women, two children and a man – are from two families.



All six had relatives who were confirmed to have contracted the illness on Monday, according to a statement from the ministry.

In Erbil, the six new patients include 1-year-old infant and a 9-year-old child, three women, and one man, all of whom are residents of Erbil.

This brings the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iraqi Kurdistan Region to 97, and the death toll to two.



22 people have recovered.

The Kurdish government in a statement released on Tuesday night announced a dedicated budget for Darbandikhan’s health administration to fight coronavirus.



The statement did not specify how much money would be allocated to the administration.

(With files from rudaw.net | nrttv.com)

