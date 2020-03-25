CCCM guidance on camp-level preparedness and response planning, Iraq (24 March 2020 v.1.1)

2020/03/25 | 08:35 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Sources: UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster

Contents

CCCM key activities at camp level.....................1

Multi-sectoral camp-level preparedness & response planning................6

Mass messaging & Communicating with Communities .....................9

This document contains technical inputs from, and has been reviewed by, the Health, WASH, Protection, and Shelter Clusters, GBV and Child Protection Sub-Clusters, and CwC/AAP Working Group.



It links to technical guidance from other sectors, and is intended to be updated and recirculated as necessary.

Guidance documents relevant for CCCM in Iraq including technical documents can be downloaded here: https://tinyurl.com/CCCMIraqCOVID-19