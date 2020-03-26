Home
Egypt reports its largest daily coronavirus counts
2020/03/26 | 00:50 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Egypt announced 56 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, official reports said, rising the total number of cases to 456.
