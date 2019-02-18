KDP and Gorran Movement sign political agreement, Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/02/18 | 16:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- KDP and Gorran Movement sign political agreement, Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, February 18, 2019. Photo: KDP
SULAIMANI, Iraqi Kurdistan,— The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Change Movement (Gorran) signed an agreement over the formation of the next government in Iraqi Kurdistan Region during a meeting on Monday.
Gorran previously agreed to take part in the next cabinet, but the details of an accord were waiting for leadership’s approval.
Overnight on Sunday, Gorran’s National Assembly approved the agreement to be signed with the KDP. It includes 30 points, 18 of which are related to joint political work in Erbil, and 12 others connected to the politics in Baghdad.
Signing the political agreement came after seven meetings between KDP and Gorran leadership over the past few months.
A source from the KDP leadership, who spoke under condition of anonymity, said both parties met in Pirmam in Erbil province.
“The meeting was between the KDP Politburo and the Gorran Executive Body,” the source added.
The parties reached a four-point agreement on February 16 to prove the way for the formation of a new government.
Gorran National Assembly and KDP Leadership Council approved the agreement on Sunday night.
Gorran National Assembly approves its agreement with KDP
A political agreement between the Gorran Movement and the KDP was approved during a meeting of Gorran’s National Assembly on Sunday, according to Gorran-affiliated media. The agreement has reportedly been signed by both parties.
The head of the Gorran’s negotiating delegation Jalal Jawhar presented the details of the agreement and that there was consensus behind it being approved, NRT TV reported.
In reply to a question about whether there is a guarantee that the KDP would not violate the agreement, Jawhar told reporters that “a timetable has been set in order to implement the agreement within three to six months. If the agreement is violated, Gorran will withdraw from [Masrour Barzani’s] cabinet.”
“The agreement addressed issues related to the Kurdistan Region, Kirkuk province, and disputed areas,” according to a source.
The entire slate of cabinet and government positions that Gorran will receive was determined and approved, according to information obtained by NRT TV.
The party asked for the formation of an anti-corruption board headed by the prime minister and the agreement stipulated that the deputy of the board must be from Gorran.
Regarding the issue of the Kurdistan presidency, Gorran agreed to approve the reactivation of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s presidency law in cooperation with the other political parties when the law is discussed in the parliament.
A source said that in return the KDP promised Gorran the position of deputy president, if the law is reactivated.
In September 2018, the autonomous Kurdistan Region held its parliamentary election, with parties competing for 111 seats in total. The Barzani’s Kurdistan Democratic Party KDP won the election by securing 45 seats and was followed by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) with 21 seats and Gorran (Change) with 12.
