2020/03/27 | 16:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iraqi Health Ministry on Friday reported its highest daily counts, as it confirmed 76 new cases, bring the total number of infected cases to 458.

Four deaths were also confirmed, thus, increasing the death toll to 40.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 17 cases, increasing the total number of recovered persons to 122.