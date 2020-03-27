Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

2020/03/27 | 16:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, the leader said on Friday.

On his Twitter account, Johnson said he had developed mild symptoms and was self-isolating.

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this," Johnson wrote.