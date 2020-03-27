Al-Zurfi discusses with Al-Halbusi the proposed government curriculum

2020/03/27 | 17:20 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Prime Minister-designate Adnan Al-Zurfi discussed with Parliament Speaker Muhammad Al-Halbousi the proposed government approach.

The media office of the Prime Minister stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that "Prime Minister-designate Adnan Al-Zurfi appeared on Thursday in the city of Fallujah, and during his visit, he met Speaker of Parliament Mohamed Al-Halbousi, in the presence of a number of parliamentarians.

The statement pointed out that "the two sides reviewed the current situation in Iraq and the size of political, economic and health challenges and ways to face them in a spirit of responsibility, and the discussion focused on the risks of the Corona virus outbreak and how it would be corrected alongside the financial crisis and the delay in approving the public budget."