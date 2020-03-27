Health identifies the most vulnerable groups to be infected by COVID-19

2020/03/27 | 17:20 - Source: INA

Baghdad-INA

The Ministry of Health has identified the most vulnerable groups to contract coronavirus.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health Jassem Al-Falahi said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The Corona virus targets vulnerable groups in society," noting that "these categories are divided into three and they are the elderly, kidney patients and cancer patients, and these people receive immunotherapy."

He added that "some citizens do not understand the talk from the competent authorities and the warnings that are issued about the seriousness of the outbreak of the Corona virus," noting that "there are several regions that are not bound by health measures, especially curfews."

He explained that "the World Health Organization approved several recommendations and obligated countries to adhere to them since the discovery of the virus in the Chinese city of Wuhan," noting that "Iraq was a race to adhere to those recommendations where a crisis cell was formed."

He added that "the Ministry of Health works in full transparency with the cases recorded for infections," calling on "citizens to adhere to health measures to prevent the virus."