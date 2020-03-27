Iraqi Kurdistan records 10 new cases of coronavirus: ministry

2020/03/27 | 21:45 - Source: Iraq News

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Ten new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Erbil, Duhok, and Sulaimani in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, the Ministry of Health of Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) said on Friday.

The ministry said that five cases were recorded in Duhok, all of which involved a family whose members recently returned from UK.

It added that a women and three teenagers tested positive in Erbil, all of whom had contact with a previously identified coronavirus patient.

The ministry reported late on Thursday that one case of the virus was recorded in Sulaimani.

“5,144 people were quarantined in 34 different places.



Right now only 1,651 people remain in the quarantines: 700 are in Erbil, 275 in Sulaimani, 566 in Duhok, 42 in Halabja, 9 in Garmian, 39 in Raparin, 20 in Koya,” the ministry said.

So far, there have been 113 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



Thirty-nine patients have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus infection, and two have died from it.

Meanwhile Darbandikhan Mayor Muhammad Nasih said on Thursday that the Kurdish town and its residents are being poorly treated by the authorities, who are referring to it as “the danger zone.”

“Our patients that were sent to Sulaimani were treated badly.



There were attempts to prevent food supplies from reaching the city,” Nasih told NRT TV..

“We have taken extreme measures in our regulations and have not hidden any information from our residents,” he added.

Nasih underlined that local officials have quarantined the city and are now in discussions about how to extend the curfew in the town.

The World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



So far, there are over 556,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 25,000 confirmed fatalities, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

