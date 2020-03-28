Baghdad Operations Forces arrest more than 3 thousand violate the curfew

2020/03/28 | 01:15 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Baghdad Operations Command has announced the arrest of more than 3,000 violators since the beginning of the curfew in the capital.

The leadership stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that despite the continuous directions, recommendations and instructions that homes should not be left inside the capital, some people deliberately violate this ban, which requires the security forces to take legal measures against them.

She added that 3040 violators were arrested, while 612 wheels and various motorcycles were seized, and the number of fines reached 22,950 fine, from the current March 17 to the 27 of the same month.