Iraqi Kurdistan coronavirus cases rise by 2 to 115

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A coronavirus center in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, March 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Two new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Erbil and Halabja in Iraqi Kurdistan, the Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) said on Friday night.

The ministry said that the patients are a 34-year-old man who was under quarantine in Erbil and the other is 37-year-old from Halabja.

The health ministry also said 9 people in Sulaimani have recovered from COVID-19 and returned to their homes.

So far, there have been 115 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



52 patients have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus infection, and two have died from it.

The World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Saturday morning showed that there are over 598,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 27,700 confirmed fatalities, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

