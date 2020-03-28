Iran death toll rises by 139 to 2,517 in last 24 hours

2020/03/28 | 15:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 2,517 on Saturday, with 139 fatalities in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.The total number of cases diagnosed rose by 3,076 to 35,408, he said on state TV, adding that 3,206 were in a critical condition.President Hassan Rouhani earlier reassured the public that the country, one of the most affected by the pandemic, has a strong health care system able to cope should there be a rapid progression of the disease.In comments broadcast on state TV, he said his government has allocated 20% of the budget to fighting the outbreak.