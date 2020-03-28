Vietnamese rice inspection in Iraq delayed due to curfew

2020/03/28 | 23:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iraq's trade ministry said late on Friday the inspection of a Vietnamese rice cargo in its waters had been delayed by measures to control the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Reuters reported.

The delay is the latest example of how the fight against the spread of the virus globally has backed up logistics chains.

"Because of the curfew and the difficulty for the inspection team to leave Baghdad, the grain board sent a team from Basra," Zoheir al-Jalabi, a trade ministry official said in a statement.