MOFA: 33 Coronavirus cases of Iraqis abroad

2020/03/29 | 00:35 - Source: INA

INA - Baghdad

Ministry of Foreign Affairs – MOFA announced upon 11 new cases of Coronavirus of the Iraqis in Belgium, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf in a statement to Iraqi News Agency (INA).

He added that "the total number in the world reached 33 cases distributed accordingly: (Belgium 11 - Jordan 10 - Italy 6- Los Angeles 5- Britain 5- Canada 3- Lebanon 2- Iran 1), in addition to one death in Britain”

He stressed that the Iraqi embassies in the countries are making the utmost efforts in following up the conditions of the cases and preparing medical care for them.