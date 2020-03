2020/03/29 | 00:35 - Source: INA

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

INA - Erbil

Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region announced that upon nine new Coronavirus cases, raising the total number in the entire region to 121.

The Ministry said in a statement to Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the tests confirmed eight cases in Erbil, in addition to one in Halabja, during twenty-four hours.