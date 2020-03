2020/03/29 | 00:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

"There are warnings and indicators that the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah aspires to attack US forces in Iraq, a US defense official told The Washington Post.

“Kataib Hezbollah wants to pay back the Americans for the killing of Muhandis, absolutely,” said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.