Italy: UNHCR Italy Weekly Snapshot - 17 February 2019

2019/02/18 | 17:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: UN High Commissioner for RefugeesCountry: Bangladesh, Guinea, Iraq, Italy, Senegal, Tunisia, WorldTotal arrivals (1 Jan - 17 Feb 2019): 227Total arrivals (1 Jan - 17 Feb 2018): 4,858Total arrivals 1 Feb - 17 Feb 2019: 25Total arrivals 1 Feb - 17 Feb 2018: 676Average daily arrivals in February 2019 so far: 1Average daily arrivals in January 2019: 7Dead and missing in 2019 - Central Med (as of 17 Feb): 144Dead and missing in 2019 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 17 Feb): 207Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med (as of 17 Feb): 323Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 17 Feb): 428Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med: 1,279Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea: 2,277Estimated # of arrivals during the last seven days: 25