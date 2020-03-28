Iraqi Kurdistan coronavirus cases rise by 12 to 125

2020/03/29 | 01:25 - Source: Iraq News

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Twelve new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan region in the past 24-hour.

Two new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Erbil and Halabja, the Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) said on Friday night.

The ministry said that the patients are a 34-year-old man who was under quarantine in Erbil and the other is 37-year-old from Halabja.

The Ministry of health siad late on Saturday that it has recorded 3 new cases of coronavirus.



The new cases were from Duhok, Amedi, and Darbandikhan.

The ministry has announced on Saturday that it has recorded 7 new cases of coronavirus in the Erbil

51 patients have recovered from the disease caused by coronavirus infection, and two people have died from it in Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

The health ministry also said 9 people in Sulaimani have recovered from COVID-19 and returned to their homes.

So far, there have been 125 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



52 patients have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus infection, and two have died from it.

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) spokesperson said on Saturday that the government has decided to extend a public holiday designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus until April 16.

The KRG’s security forces and health ministry will continue to work to enforce public health orders and care for those who fall ill, Spokesperson Jotiar Adil said in a statement.

Earlier, Sulaimani’s health director had recommended that it be extended.

“Curfew and quarantine procedures have saved thousands people’s lives from coronavirus,” KRG health minister Saman Barzinji said.

A curfew order has been implemented from March 14 in Iraqi Kurdistan and has been extended several times.



It is currently expected to expire on April 1.

Erbil Traffic Police said on Saturday that they arrested five drivers for attempting to smuggle people into Iraqi Kurdistan’s capital in violation public health orders designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Police said that they had intercepted the drivers on the Kirkuk and Gwer roads as they attempted to bring a total of 52 people into the city from central Iraq and skirt quarantine protocols.

After seizing their vehicles, the drivers were arrested and the people being trafficked were sent for medical testing, it added.

The World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Saturday evening showed that there are over 657,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 30,400 confirmed fatalities, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

(With files from NRT)

