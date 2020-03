2020/03/29 | 01:55 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iraqi Parliamentarian Mahdi Al-Amerli said Prime Minister Adnan al-Zurfi's remarks about possible global sanctions on Iraq are void of truth.

Amerli accused Zurfi of disseminating such news to keep his post.

"The [possible] sanctions signaled by the designated [prime minister] for Iraq will not exist at all and are completely far from reality."