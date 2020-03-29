Pope backs UN chief’s call for global ceasefire to focus on coronavirus

2020/03/29 | 15:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

Pope Francis on Sunday backed a call by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a global ceasefire so the world can focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.Speaking at his weekly blessing, Francis appealed to everyone to “stop every form of bellicose hostility and to favor the creation of corridors for humanitarian help, diplomatic efforts and attention to those who find themselves in situations of great vulnerability.”

Guterres made the appeal on Monday.