41 new infections in Corona

2020/03/29 | 16:00 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Environment recorded 41 new cases of newly infected Corona virus in the whole country.

A statement issued by the ministry stated that the Iraqi News Agency (INA) received a copy of it, that "the number of injuries recorded for this day amounted to 41 injuries and by 8 injuries in Baghdad 7 of which are next to Rusafa and one in the city of medicine, as well as recording 11 cases in Karbala and 8 in Basra, In addition to recording 5 cases in Najaf, 8 cases in Erbil and one in Sulaimaniyah.