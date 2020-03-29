UNHCR Iraq Winter Programme for IDP and Returnee Families - 2019

2020/03/29 | 20:30 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

UNHCR in Iraq provided winter assistance across the country to most vulnerable displaced and returnee families.



This winter (2019-2020) UNHCR Iraq aimed to reach almost 65,000 IDP families to help them meet urgent needs during the four coldest months of winter.



The programme aimed at all IDPs in UNHCR managed camps, and vulnerable IDPs in urban, peri-urban and rural settings, following the socio-economic assessment.



Modality of the programme was provision of cash using mobile wallets through financial service providers.