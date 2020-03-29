Iraqi Kurdistan reports three new cases of coronavirus

2020/03/29 | 21:05 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Women wearing protective masks following the coronavirus outbreak walk the streets of Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, March 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Three new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

“The three patients are all males.



They are 54, 35, and 34 year-old.



Two of them are foreigners that were quarantined and one is Kurdish who recently came back from Britain,” the ministry said.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 128 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 53 patients have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus infection, and two have died from it.

China’s Consul General in Erbil Ni Ruchi said during a press conference on Sunday that his country had sent vital supplies and test kits to Iraqi Kurdistan to assist in the fight against coronavirus.

He said that a team arrived in the Region on Saturday, bringing 60,000 face masks and protective suits with them, which they transferred over the KRG Ministry of Health in the hope that it would help in the fight against the virus.

KRG Minister of Health Saman Barzinji said that the Chinese team will visit Sulaimani on Monday and assist local doctors and health workers in developing best practices for care of patients infected with coronavirus.

The minister added that the ongoing curfew had played an important role in reducing new infections and that, if not for the curfew, officials would not have been able to control the outbreak.

Barzinji added that the ministry was in discussions with the KRG about whether the curfew should be extended.

Sulaimani governorate announced on Sunday a raft of new decisions and preventative measures related to the ongoing effort to contain the spread of coronavirus, but also with an eye to ensuring that the vital business of residents is able to resume.

Private banks in Sulaimani will reopen on March 30 from 9:00 a.m.



until 12:00 p.m.



daily, on the condition that there should not be more than five employees staffing the counters, including the director.



More than two people will not be allowed to enter the bank at the same time and there must be a list for arranging customers.



Both customers and employees must adhere to medical and management instructions.

Companies making deliveries of food and supplies are encouraged to do their work overnight, between the hours of 8:00 p.m.



and 6:00 a.m.

Foreign construction workers and professionals are allowed to work at their factories and companies on the condition that they not travel outside of their job sites.

Offices and departments must act in accordance with government and medical regulations while distributing salaries to their employees.

Earlier, the Sulaimani branch of the Kurdistan Health Cadres Syndicate announced it was planning to reopen health clinics in the city.

Additionally, the Sulaimani Directorate of Monitoring and Social Development will prepare a list of those people who can benefit from aid provided by international organizations, KRG support programs, and other charities.

