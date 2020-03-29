Iraqi ambassador denies the registration of corona injuries to Iraqi students in Iran

2020/03/29 | 21:15 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Iraqi ambassador, Saad Qandil, denied having HIV cases for Iraqi students in Iran.

Qandil said to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), today, Sunday, that "about 700 Iraqi students are studying in universities in Iran in various provinces, and no cases were recorded among them with Corona virus."

He added that "there is information that there are large numbers of deaths and people infected with Corona virus from Iraqis who hold Iranian citizenship", stressing that the Iraqi embassy does not have accurate statistics about Iraqis who hold Iranian citizenship, which is estimated at 400 thousand, nor the number of injuries and deaths due to corona in their ranks ".