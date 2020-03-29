The Ministry of Commerce excludes food, agricultural, and medical items from the terms of the import license

2020/03/29 | 21:15 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Iraqi General Company for Exhibitions and Commercial Services, one of the formations of the Ministry of Trade, on Sunday excluded food, agricultural and medical materials entering Iraq from the terms of the import license.

The company’s general manager, Sarmad Taha Saeed, said in a statement to the ministry, which was received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): “It was decided that a special exception to medical, food and agricultural materials will be required from the terms of the license, in accordance with the Diwaniyah order (64) of the formed committee.”