UNFPA Welcomes Japanese Support for Women and Girls in Iraq [EN/AR]

2020/03/30 | 02:20 - Source: Relief Web

Countries: Iraq, Japan

Source: United Nations Population Fund

Baghdad, 29 March 2020 - The Government of Japan contributed US$ 1.3 million towards UNFPA interventions for integrated lifesaving reproductive health and gender-based violence services to vulnerable women and girls in five governorates across Iraq.





UNFPA has been adopting an integrated approach to enable women and girls to receive a comprehensive package of services, continuum of care, as well as timely referrals.





The Japanese contribution will ensure that 40,000 women and girls, out of whom 25,000 are pregnant women, from the IDP, returnee, and refugees in the humanitarian settings in Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, Ninewa and Salah Al-Din governorates, have access to prevention and response to reproductive health and gender-based violence services which include awareness-raising sessions and case management, as well as consultations and treatment.





In addition, the new commitment will enable UNFPA to improve the capacity of national service providers, especially female caregivers, to deliver high-quality assistance, including psychosocial and referral services in the targeted five governorates.





“We are thankful for Japan’s trust in UNFPA programme in Iraq,” said Dr Oluremi Sogunro,

UNFPA Representative to Iraq.



“Women and girls continue to suffer from the impact of the humanitarian crisis.



Thanks to Japan’s trust, we will ensure that not only we provide the muchneeded reproductive health and gender-based violence services but we strengthen the existing national capacities to build the resilience of the system.”

His Excellency Mr Naofumi Hashimoto, Ambassador of Japan to Iraq, stated: “Japan has recently decided to provide a new assistance package for Iraq amounting to USD 41 million including this project as assistance for women and girls.”

“With this package, the total amount of Japan’s assistance to the people affected by the crisis reaches US$ 540 million since 2014.



I hope that the assistance from the Government and people of Japan will help ensure protection of women and girls among IDP, returnee and refugees,” he added.





Japan has been a UNFPA long-standing partner with contributions amounting to a total of US$ 11,852,085 over the last five years ensuring women and girls across Iraq have access to health and protection services.

