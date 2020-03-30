UK PM Johnson's adviser Cummings isolating with coronavirus symptoms

2020/03/30 | 15:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The coronavirus outbreak at the heart of the UK government spread on Monday with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, self-isolating with symptoms just days after the British leader himself tested positive.

A Downing Street spokesman said Cummings, one of the most powerful men in the government, had developed symptoms of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Johnson on Friday became the first leader of a major world power to announce he had tested positive for the virus.



His health minister, Matt Hancock, also tested positive and the government’s chief medical adviser, Chris Whitty, is self-isolating.

Cummings was seen sprinting out of Downing Street shortly after Johnson revealed he had tested positive.



Last week, the adviser denied a newspaper report which said he had prioritized herd immunity and the economy in the coronavirus crisis at the expense of pensioners dying.

Britain initially took a modest approach to containing the spread of the disease compared to its European peers such as Italy and France.