Saudi Arabia provided $13bn in support to Yemen since 2014: Arab coalition

2019/02/18 | 18:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saudi Arabia has provided more than $13 billion
in support to Yemen since 2014, said the Arab coalition on Monday.
Spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said: “We are providing
political and humanitarian relief efforts to support the Yemeni people in
addition to combating terrorism in Yemen,” , Arab News reported on Monday
Speaking during a weekly press conference in Riyadh,
Al-Maliki shed light on a series of successful military operations throughout
Yemen said specific military operations continue in Hadramout
province, Saada and other Yemeni areas and the coalition “continues to support
the ground operations of the Yemeni National Army toward Maran.”
He also said the Iranian-backed Houthi militia have breached
the Stockholm agreement more than 1,400 times, reiterating that the Houthi
militia continue to fire ballistic missiles and plant land and sea mines and
using Yemeni civilians as human shields.
Al-Maliki explained that the “coup” and the absence of a
legitimate government led to the rise of terrorist organizations in Yemen.
The coalition presents the proceeds of weapons, drugs and
equipment that resulted from its qualitative operations
During his statement, Al-Maliki revealed Houthi attempts to
camouflage ballistic missile pads and presented several videos and photographs
of military operations targeting Houthi elements and confiscated Iranian-made
weapons.
Al-Maliki added that the Houthi militia have lost about 1,000
fighters during the past two weeks. He also said that the head of the UN
monitoring mission in Yemen, Retired Dutch general Patrick Cammaert, witnessed
the Houthi militia destroy 30 percent of grain stores.
Al-Maliki added that the Houthis have deployed tanks and
military vehicles near schools and residential areas, noting that the coalition
is “committed to the security of Yemeni civilians despite the the terrorist
militia’s violations of their safety.”
Al-Maliki said the coalition is seeking to eliminate and
reduce the military capacity of the Houthis by cooperating with the United
Nations and international agencies to support the Yemeni people and restore the
legitimate government in Yemen.
