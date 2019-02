Saudi Arabia provided $13bn in support to Yemen since 2014: Arab coalition

2019/02/18 | 18:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Saudi Arabia has provided more than $13 billionin support to Yemen since 2014, said the Arab coalition on Monday.Spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said: “We are providingpolitical and humanitarian relief efforts to support the Yemeni people inaddition to combating terrorism in Yemen,” , Arab News reported on MondaySpeaking during a weekly press conference in Riyadh,Al-Maliki shed light on a series of successful military operations throughoutYemen said specific military operations continue in Hadramoutprovince, Saada and other Yemeni areas and the coalition “continues to supportthe ground operations of the Yemeni National Army toward Maran.”He also said the Iranian-backed Houthi militia have breachedthe Stockholm agreement more than 1,400 times, reiterating that the Houthimilitia continue to fire ballistic missiles and plant land and sea mines andusing Yemeni civilians as human shields.Al-Maliki explained that the “coup” and the absence of alegitimate government led to the rise of terrorist organizations in Yemen.The coalition presents the proceeds of weapons, drugs andequipment that resulted from its qualitative operationsDuring his statement, Al-Maliki revealed Houthi attempts tocamouflage ballistic missile pads and presented several videos and photographsof military operations targeting Houthi elements and confiscated Iranian-madeweapons.Al-Maliki added that the Houthi militia have lost about 1,000fighters during the past two weeks. He also said that the head of the UNmonitoring mission in Yemen, Retired Dutch general Patrick Cammaert, witnessedthe Houthi militia destroy 30 percent of grain stores.Al-Maliki added that the Houthis have deployed tanks andmilitary vehicles near schools and residential areas, noting that the coalitionis “committed to the security of Yemeni civilians despite the the terroristmilitia’s violations of their safety.”Al-Maliki said the coalition is seeking to eliminate andreduce the military capacity of the Houthis by cooperating with the UnitedNations and international agencies to support the Yemeni people and restore thelegitimate government in Yemen.