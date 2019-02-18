عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Saudi Arabia provided $13bn in support to Yemen since 2014: Arab coalition
2019/02/18 | 18:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saudi Arabia has provided more than $13 billion

in support to Yemen since 2014, said the Arab coalition on Monday.



Spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said: “We are providing

political and humanitarian relief efforts to support the Yemeni people in

addition to combating terrorism in Yemen,” , Arab News reported on Monday



Speaking during a weekly press conference in Riyadh,

Al-Maliki shed light on a series of successful military operations throughout

Yemen said specific military operations continue in Hadramout

province, Saada and other Yemeni areas and the coalition “continues to support

the ground operations of the Yemeni National Army toward Maran.”



He also said the Iranian-backed Houthi militia have breached

the Stockholm agreement more than 1,400 times, reiterating that the Houthi

militia continue to fire ballistic missiles and plant land and sea mines and

using Yemeni civilians as human shields.



Al-Maliki explained that the “coup” and the absence of a

legitimate government led to the rise of terrorist organizations in Yemen.



The coalition presents the proceeds of weapons, drugs and

equipment that resulted from its qualitative operations



During his statement, Al-Maliki revealed Houthi attempts to

camouflage ballistic missile pads and presented several videos and photographs

of military operations targeting Houthi elements and confiscated Iranian-made

weapons. 



Al-Maliki added that the Houthi militia have lost about 1,000

fighters during the past two weeks. He also said that the head of the UN

monitoring mission in Yemen, Retired Dutch general Patrick Cammaert, witnessed

the Houthi militia destroy 30 percent of grain stores.



Al-Maliki added that the Houthis have deployed tanks and

military vehicles near schools and residential areas, noting that the coalition

is “committed to the security of Yemeni civilians despite the the terrorist

militia’s violations of their safety.”



Al-Maliki said the coalition is seeking to eliminate and

reduce the military capacity of the Houthis by cooperating with the United

Nations and international agencies to support the Yemeni people and restore the

legitimate government in Yemen.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW