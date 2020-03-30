IOM Iraq DTM Return Index: Findings Round 6 (December 2019)

2020/03/30 | 15:40 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: International Organization for Migration

The Return Index is a tool designed to measure the severity of conditions in locations of return.



Data collection for the Return Index Round 6 took place during the months of September and October 2019 across eight governorates, 38 districts and 1,674 locations in Iraq.



During Round 6, an additional 41 locations of return were assessed.

RETURNEE POPULATION IN SEVERE CONDITIONS

• Out of the 1,674 return locations assessed, 272 present severe conditions, hosting 11 per cent of the returnee population, or 492,258 individuals.

• Ninewa and Salah al-Din are the governorates hosting the highest number of returnees living in severe conditions, with 167,676 and 189,780 individuals respectively.

• Salah al-Din (29%) and Diyala (17%) host the highest proportions of returnees living in severe conditions.



1 Please note that one location previously assessed was not accessible for this round, hence the variation of only 40 locations since Round 5.

• A comparison of locations assessed in Rounds 5 and 6 reveals a decrease of 2,316 returnees living in severe conditions.



The largest decreases were observed in Salah al-Din Governorate, mainly in the districts of Baiji in Salah al-Din due to improvements in employment.



Conversely, Ninewa Governorate witnessed an increase in the number of returnees living in severe conditions, mainly in the districts of Al-Ba’aj, Sinjar and Mosul.