IOM Iraq DTM Return Index: Findings Round Eight (March 2020)

2020/03/30 | 18:00 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: International Organization for Migration

CONTEXT

The Return Index is a tool designed to measure the severity of conditions in locations of return.



Data collection for the Return Index Round 8 took place during the months of January and February 2020 across eight governorates, 38 districts and 1,850 locations in Iraq.



During Round 8, an additional 98 locations of return were assessed.

RETURNEE POPULATION IN SEVERE CONDITIONS

Out of the 1,850 return locations assessed, 327 present severe conditions hosting 11 per cent of the returnee population, or 516,552 individuals.





Salah al-Din and Ninewa are the governorates hosting the highest number of returnees living in severe conditions, with 202,218 and 164,478 individuals respectively.





Salah al-Din and Diyala host the highest proportions of returnees living in severe conditions (30% and 19% respectively).





A comparison of locations assessed in Rounds 7 and 8 reveals an increase of 1,926 returnees living in severe conditions.



The largest increases were observed in Salah al-Din Governorate, mainly in Balad District and in Diyala Governorate, mainly in Al-Muqdadiya District.