Iran shouldn't bite off more than they can chew: Ex-Lebanon PM

2019/02/18 | 18:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Lebanon's former
Prime Minister, Fouad Siniora, has said that Iran has to stop meddling in the
internal affairs of Arab countries, urging the country to not "bite off
more than they can chew".Siniora, who was the Prime Minister from 2005-2009, also said that
he had not seen, so far, decline in the Iranian military and political role in
the Arab World despite the US sanctions, which came into effect three months
ago."Past and current events have shown us that there are
people who do not understand their limits," Siniora said, referring to
Iran, in an exclusive interview with Emirates News Agency, WAM."A flood can swallow one, two or three barriers until a
huge barrier stops it. They (Iran) have carried out their authority (over other
countries) many times, but ultimately when you try to bite off more than you
can chew, you end up vomiting," he added, referring to Iran's continued
meddling in the affairs of states.When asked whether he observed any decline in the Iranian
political and military role in the Arab World after the US sanctions came into
effect, Siniora simply answered, "No"."I hope that Iran matures, it is a neighbour, and I hope
that one day we can extend our hand to them on the premise that it stops
interfering in Arab affairs, and for us to build ties between each other,"
he added.On January 31, the new Lebanese government was formed after a
nine-month deadlock; three ministers are affiliated with Hezbollah.This increased representation by the Iran-backed militant group
is causing heightened tensions, especially as countries in the West, including
the US, as well as some Arab states, have dubbed the group as a terrorist
organisation."They (Hezbollah) need to act with wisdom. They have a
large constituency and so they would benefit from being wary of their actions,
for the sake of Lebanon as a whole," Siniora said.The newly-formed government has also seen, for the first time,
the inclusion of four women ministers, doubling their representation.They include Raya Al Hassan, named as the Minister of Interior
and Municipalities Affairs, Violette Safadi as the State Minister for Social
and Economic Rehabilitation for Women and Youth, May Chidiac as the State
Minister for Administrative Affairs and Development, and Nada Bustani as the
Energy and Water Minister."I remember Raya, as I hired her when she was a fresh
graduate. She worked with me at a financial institution before I became
Minister of Finance. She is the first Arab female to become minister of
interior; that's a big responsibility, but I have huge confidence in her and I
wish her all the best," 75-year-old Siniora said."I also know May, she is a fighter who survived a bomb
attack by terrorists."I am happy that we have four women in the cabinet, but
actions are the most important part. We need results," he added.Seniora explained that the Lebanese government - from the
president to members of parliament - needs to look at the next phase and its
requirements, "including major sector reforms, objectives necessary for
the nation to take on.""We are here now, and we must take on sector reforms, all
of which are necessary," he said."Reforms in the electricity, water, roadworks
infrastructure, education, and health sectors, along with public funds, are all
necessary for the renewal of economic development."We need to place our country on the right path
again," he stressed.Following the Arab League's fourth Economic and Social
Development Summit in January, Syria's absence has become the main topic of
conversation, since its membership of the Arab League has been frozen since the
civil war broke out in 2011.When asked on the prospects of Syria's reinstatement, Siniora
said that "we must first question why Syria's membership was frozen""I lived during the time when Syria played a role (in
Lebanon) in the past, but that doesn't mean I'm against Syria or its people. We
need to find solutions that benefit the country and its people. I hope that
there are real solutions for Syria to return (to the Arab League) even though I
don't foresee it," he added."Syria is our neighbour; I want it back, but on a solid
basis," Siniora concluded.
Lebanon's former
Prime Minister, Fouad Siniora, has said that Iran has to stop meddling in the
internal affairs of Arab countries, urging the country to not "bite off
more than they can chew".Siniora, who was the Prime Minister from 2005-2009, also said that
he had not seen, so far, decline in the Iranian military and political role in
the Arab World despite the US sanctions, which came into effect three months
ago."Past and current events have shown us that there are
people who do not understand their limits," Siniora said, referring to
Iran, in an exclusive interview with Emirates News Agency, WAM."A flood can swallow one, two or three barriers until a
huge barrier stops it. They (Iran) have carried out their authority (over other
countries) many times, but ultimately when you try to bite off more than you
can chew, you end up vomiting," he added, referring to Iran's continued
meddling in the affairs of states.When asked whether he observed any decline in the Iranian
political and military role in the Arab World after the US sanctions came into
effect, Siniora simply answered, "No"."I hope that Iran matures, it is a neighbour, and I hope
that one day we can extend our hand to them on the premise that it stops
interfering in Arab affairs, and for us to build ties between each other,"
he added.On January 31, the new Lebanese government was formed after a
nine-month deadlock; three ministers are affiliated with Hezbollah.This increased representation by the Iran-backed militant group
is causing heightened tensions, especially as countries in the West, including
the US, as well as some Arab states, have dubbed the group as a terrorist
organisation."They (Hezbollah) need to act with wisdom. They have a
large constituency and so they would benefit from being wary of their actions,
for the sake of Lebanon as a whole," Siniora said.The newly-formed government has also seen, for the first time,
the inclusion of four women ministers, doubling their representation.They include Raya Al Hassan, named as the Minister of Interior
and Municipalities Affairs, Violette Safadi as the State Minister for Social
and Economic Rehabilitation for Women and Youth, May Chidiac as the State
Minister for Administrative Affairs and Development, and Nada Bustani as the
Energy and Water Minister."I remember Raya, as I hired her when she was a fresh
graduate. She worked with me at a financial institution before I became
Minister of Finance. She is the first Arab female to become minister of
interior; that's a big responsibility, but I have huge confidence in her and I
wish her all the best," 75-year-old Siniora said."I also know May, she is a fighter who survived a bomb
attack by terrorists."I am happy that we have four women in the cabinet, but
actions are the most important part. We need results," he added.Seniora explained that the Lebanese government - from the
president to members of parliament - needs to look at the next phase and its
requirements, "including major sector reforms, objectives necessary for
the nation to take on.""We are here now, and we must take on sector reforms, all
of which are necessary," he said."Reforms in the electricity, water, roadworks
infrastructure, education, and health sectors, along with public funds, are all
necessary for the renewal of economic development."We need to place our country on the right path
again," he stressed.Following the Arab League's fourth Economic and Social
Development Summit in January, Syria's absence has become the main topic of
conversation, since its membership of the Arab League has been frozen since the
civil war broke out in 2011.When asked on the prospects of Syria's reinstatement, Siniora
said that "we must first question why Syria's membership was frozen""I lived during the time when Syria played a role (in
Lebanon) in the past, but that doesn't mean I'm against Syria or its people. We
need to find solutions that benefit the country and its people. I hope that
there are real solutions for Syria to return (to the Arab League) even though I
don't foresee it," he added."Syria is our neighbour; I want it back, but on a solid
basis," Siniora concluded.