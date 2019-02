Iran shouldn't bite off more than they can chew: Ex-Lebanon PM

2019/02/18 | 18:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Lebanon's formerPrime Minister, Fouad Siniora, has said that Iran has to stop meddling in theinternal affairs of Arab countries, urging the country to not "bite offmore than they can chew".Siniora, who was the Prime Minister from 2005-2009, also said thathe had not seen, so far, decline in the Iranian military and political role inthe Arab World despite the US sanctions, which came into effect three monthsago."Past and current events have shown us that there arepeople who do not understand their limits," Siniora said, referring toIran, in an exclusive interview with Emirates News Agency, WAM."A flood can swallow one, two or three barriers until ahuge barrier stops it. They (Iran) have carried out their authority (over othercountries) many times, but ultimately when you try to bite off more than youcan chew, you end up vomiting," he added, referring to Iran's continuedmeddling in the affairs of states.When asked whether he observed any decline in the Iranianpolitical and military role in the Arab World after the US sanctions came intoeffect, Siniora simply answered, "No"."I hope that Iran matures, it is a neighbour, and I hopethat one day we can extend our hand to them on the premise that it stopsinterfering in Arab affairs, and for us to build ties between each other,"he added.On January 31, the new Lebanese government was formed after anine-month deadlock; three ministers are affiliated with Hezbollah.This increased representation by the Iran-backed militant groupis causing heightened tensions, especially as countries in the West, includingthe US, as well as some Arab states, have dubbed the group as a terroristorganisation."They (Hezbollah) need to act with wisdom. They have alarge constituency and so they would benefit from being wary of their actions,for the sake of Lebanon as a whole," Siniora said.The newly-formed government has also seen, for the first time,the inclusion of four women ministers, doubling their representation.They include Raya Al Hassan, named as the Minister of Interiorand Municipalities Affairs, Violette Safadi as the State Minister for Socialand Economic Rehabilitation for Women and Youth, May Chidiac as the StateMinister for Administrative Affairs and Development, and Nada Bustani as theEnergy and Water Minister."I remember Raya, as I hired her when she was a freshgraduate. She worked with me at a financial institution before I becameMinister of Finance. She is the first Arab female to become minister ofinterior; that's a big responsibility, but I have huge confidence in her and Iwish her all the best," 75-year-old Siniora said."I also know May, she is a fighter who survived a bombattack by terrorists."I am happy that we have four women in the cabinet, butactions are the most important part. We need results," he added.Seniora explained that the Lebanese government - from thepresident to members of parliament - needs to look at the next phase and itsrequirements, "including major sector reforms, objectives necessary forthe nation to take on.""We are here now, and we must take on sector reforms, allof which are necessary," he said."Reforms in the electricity, water, roadworksinfrastructure, education, and health sectors, along with public funds, are allnecessary for the renewal of economic development."We need to place our country on the right pathagain," he stressed.Following the Arab League's fourth Economic and SocialDevelopment Summit in January, Syria's absence has become the main topic ofconversation, since its membership of the Arab League has been frozen since thecivil war broke out in 2011.When asked on the prospects of Syria's reinstatement, Siniorasaid that "we must first question why Syria's membership was frozen""I lived during the time when Syria played a role (inLebanon) in the past, but that doesn't mean I'm against Syria or its people. Weneed to find solutions that benefit the country and its people. I hope thatthere are real solutions for Syria to return (to the Arab League) even though Idon't foresee it," he added."Syria is our neighbour; I want it back, but on a solidbasis," Siniora concluded.