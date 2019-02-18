عربي | كوردى
Iran shouldn't bite off more than they can chew: Ex-Lebanon PM
2019/02/18 | 18:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Lebanon's former

Prime Minister, Fouad Siniora, has said that Iran has to stop meddling in the

internal affairs of Arab countries, urging the country to not "bite off

more than they can chew".Siniora, who was the Prime Minister from 2005-2009, also said that

he had not seen, so far, decline in the Iranian military and political role in

the Arab World despite the US sanctions, which came into effect three months

ago."Past and current events have shown us that there are

people who do not understand their limits," Siniora said, referring to

Iran, in an exclusive interview with Emirates News Agency, WAM."A flood can swallow one, two or three barriers until a

huge barrier stops it. They (Iran) have carried out their authority (over other

countries) many times, but ultimately when you try to bite off more than you

can chew, you end up vomiting," he added, referring to Iran's continued

meddling in the affairs of states.When asked whether he observed any decline in the Iranian

political and military role in the Arab World after the US sanctions came into

effect, Siniora simply answered, "No"."I hope that Iran matures, it is a neighbour, and I hope

that one day we can extend our hand to them on the premise that it stops

interfering in Arab affairs, and for us to build ties between each other,"

he added.On January 31, the new Lebanese government was formed after a

nine-month deadlock; three ministers are affiliated with Hezbollah.This increased representation by the Iran-backed militant group

is causing heightened tensions, especially as countries in the West, including

the US, as well as some Arab states, have dubbed the group as a terrorist

organisation."They (Hezbollah) need to act with wisdom. They have a

large constituency and so they would benefit from being wary of their actions,

for the sake of Lebanon as a whole," Siniora said.The newly-formed government has also seen, for the first time,

the inclusion of four women ministers, doubling their representation.They include Raya Al Hassan, named as the Minister of Interior

and Municipalities Affairs, Violette Safadi as the State Minister for Social

and Economic Rehabilitation for Women and Youth, May Chidiac as the State

Minister for Administrative Affairs and Development, and Nada Bustani as the

Energy and Water Minister."I remember Raya, as I hired her when she was a fresh

graduate. She worked with me at a financial institution before I became

Minister of Finance. She is the first Arab female to become minister of

interior; that's a big responsibility, but I have huge confidence in her and I

wish her all the best," 75-year-old Siniora said."I also know May, she is a fighter who survived a bomb

attack by terrorists."I am happy that we have four women in the cabinet, but

actions are the most important part. We need results," he added.Seniora explained that the Lebanese government - from the

president to members of parliament - needs to look at the next phase and its

requirements, "including major sector reforms, objectives necessary for

the nation to take on.""We are here now, and we must take on sector reforms, all

of which are necessary," he said."Reforms in the electricity, water, roadworks

infrastructure, education, and health sectors, along with public funds, are all

necessary for the renewal of economic development."We need to place our country on the right path

again," he stressed.Following the Arab League's fourth Economic and Social

Development Summit in January, Syria's absence has become the main topic of

conversation, since its membership of the Arab League has been frozen since the

civil war broke out in 2011.When asked on the prospects of Syria's reinstatement, Siniora

said that "we must first question why Syria's membership was frozen""I lived during the time when Syria played a role (in

Lebanon) in the past, but that doesn't mean I'm against Syria or its people. We

need to find solutions that benefit the country and its people. I hope that

there are real solutions for Syria to return (to the Arab League) even though I

don't foresee it," he added."Syria is our neighbour; I want it back, but on a solid

basis," Siniora concluded.



