IOM Iraq DTM Return Index: Findings Round Five (October 2019)

2020/03/30 | 19:45 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: International Organization for Migration

HIGHLIGHTS

RETURNEE POPULATION IN SEVERE CONDITIONS

Round 5 (October 2019): Out of the 1,634 return locations assessed, 276 present severe conditions hosting 11 per cent of the returnee population, or 495,798 individuals.





At the national level: Ninewa and Salah al-Din are the governorates hosting the highest number of returnees living in severe conditions, with 196,644 and 154,674 individuals respectively.





At the governorate level: Salah al-Din (31%) and Diyala (20%) host the highest proportion of returnees living in severe conditions.





New locations: 73 locations assessed for the first time during Round 5 host a total of 56,754 returnees, 21,018 of who are living in severe conditions.





Variation since Round 4: A decrease of 39,864 returnees living in severe or poor conditions has been observed since the last round collected in March-April 2019.



The largest decreases were recorded in Ninewa (-26,094) and Diyala (-7,722) governorates.



Conversely, Salah al-Din Governorate witnessed an increase in the number of returnees living in severe conditions (2,418 individuals).





MOST SEVERE LOCATIONS OF RETURN

Forty-three locations hosting 38,448 returnees were identified as having the most severe return conditions in this round, a slight increase compared to Round 4 (33,234 individuals across 42 locations with the most severe return conditions).





The top four of these locations remain in Tooz District in Salah al-Din Governorate, home to 1,320 returnees.





GOVERNORATE HOTSPOTS OF SEVERITY

Subdistricts are classified as ‘hotspots’ if they score highly in terms of severity on at least one of the scales (either livelihoods and basic services, or safety and social cohesion) or they score medium in terms of severity but also host relatively large numbers of returnees.



Thirty-one hotspots were identified across six governorates in this round.





Some notable variations include the addition of one hotspot in Kubaisa (Heet District, Anbar) given its worsening conditions.



On the other hand, Al-Latifiya (Mahmoudiya District, Baghdad) and Al-Abbassy (Hawiga District, Kirkuk) do not currently classify as hotspots and have therefore been dropped.