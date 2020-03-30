Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 33 new cases of coronavirus

2020/03/30 | 22:25 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A worker disinfects the street at the Erbil citadel, Iraqi Kurdistan, after the coronavirus outbreak, March 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Thirty-three new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan Region in the past 24-hour, 19 new cases in Erbil and 14 in Sulaimani, the Ministry of Health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said on Monday.

Five of the newest patients, including one man, one woman, and three children, are connected to a previously identified patient from Khalifan, the ministry said.



The three others are men from Duhok, who recently returned from France and were being quarantined in Erbil.

Late on Sunday night, health officials in Sulaimani governorate said that they had identified 14 new cases.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 161 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 56 patients have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus infection, and two have died from it.

The ministry of health on Monday advised people to stay at home and avoid contact with others as a preventative measure against spreading coronavirus.

“For those who have not been infected, please avoid contact with other people and stay home because the person you meet might have the virus,” the ministry said.

“Stay home and avoid contact,” it added.

The World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Monday evening showed that there are over 755,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 36,800 confirmed fatalities, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

(With files from nrttv.com)

