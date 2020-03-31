The Ministry of Oil supports the Ministry of Health with seven million dollars to confront Corona

2020/03/31 | 13:15 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Ministry of Oil announced that it will allocate $ 7 million to support the Ministry of Health in the face of the Corona epidemic.

The spokesman for the ministry, Assem Jihad, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA), "The Oil Ministry has provided the Ministry of Health with amounts amounting to 7 million dollars to confront the Corona crisis in the country after the Minister of Health asked for 5 million dollars only," pointing out that "this money came within the campaign." Corona Virus Prevention.

Jihad added that "the sums were distributed to rehabilitate three buildings in the sports city in Basra that were designated as hotels to employ them for patients with the virus with $ 2.4 million," noting that "$ 2 million was allocated to support the health sector in Maysan, and also allocate $ 2 million from Social Benefits Fund to support the health sector in Dhi Qar Governorate.