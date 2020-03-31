early release to one of the champions of the corruption scandal FIFA

2020/03/31 | 13:15 - Source: INA

A federal judge in New York has granted an early release from prison on humanitarian grounds to Brazilian Jose Maria Marine, one of the most prominent officials convicted of FIFA corruption scandals.

Judge Pamela Chen allowed the release of Marin, former president of the Brazilian Confederation, who was serving a four-year prison sentence for accepting millions of dollars in bribes in a series of FIFA scandals.

Marin was scheduled to be released from prison on December 9, 2020, according to the US Federal Prison Bureau, but after a request from Marin's attorney, Chen gave him a "merciful release", and whoever got old and his health deteriorated significantly had a serious health consequences. Because of the current outbreak of corona virus, his status as a non-violent criminal and having ended 80 percent of his original sentence.