Iraq: Cash for Protection: Guidelines for Protection Partners - March 2020

Country: Iraq
Sources: UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
This document provides guidance and clarification on the implementation of cash for protection activities
in Iraq, with the view of ensuring a common understanding and harmonizing practices.
In particular, these
guidelines aim to:
• provide a definition of cash for protection and specify its objectives;
• provide an overview of its scope of application and modalities of implementation;
• explain the differences and complementarities between cash for protection and Multi-Purpose Cash
Assistance (MPCA).
Section 1 and 2 provide a conceptual overview of cash for protection from a programmatic perspective, and
section 3 provides operational guidance on the modalities of implementation and reporting under the NPC
Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2020.