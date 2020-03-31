Iraq: Cash for Protection: Guidelines for Protection Partners - March 2020

2020/03/31 | 16:10 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Sources: UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster

This document provides guidance and clarification on the implementation of cash for protection activities

in Iraq, with the view of ensuring a common understanding and harmonizing practices.



In particular, these

guidelines aim to:

• provide a definition of cash for protection and specify its objectives;

• provide an overview of its scope of application and modalities of implementation;

• explain the differences and complementarities between cash for protection and Multi-Purpose Cash

Assistance (MPCA).

Section 1 and 2 provide a conceptual overview of cash for protection from a programmatic perspective, and

section 3 provides operational guidance on the modalities of implementation and reporting under the NPC

Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2020.