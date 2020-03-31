MOFA announces the launch of a fourth extraordinary trip to return the Iraqis stranded in Egypt

2020/03/31 | 20:55 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced today, Tuesday, a fourth exceptional trip to return the Iraqis stranded in Egypt.

"In coordination with the Crisis Cell, the Ministry of Transport, and the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Cairo, in cooperation and coordination with the Egyptian authorities, and with follow-up from the ambassador and diplomatic staff, the fourth extraordinary flight of Iraqi Airways is taking place to return Iraqi citizens," ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA). Stuck in Egypt.



He added that "the flight carried about (212) citizens."