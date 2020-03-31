Iraqi Kurdistan extends coronavirus curfew until April 10: interior ministry

2020/03/31 | 21:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A Kurdish security officer patrol in Erbil city after curfew imposed as a preventative measure against the spread of coronavirus, March 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Interior has extended Iraqi Kurdistan Region-wide curfew designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus until April 10.

During a press conference in Erbil on Tuesday, Minister Rebar Ahmed said that the KRG has given each governorate the authority to determine the level of restrictions placed on residents.

The minister also said that farmers and operators of poultry farms will now be allowed to travel outside the cities from 1 a.m.



to 6 a.m.



for work.

Erbil and Sulaimani cities were put under a curfew on March 14, which was later extended several times and expanded to cover the entire Kurdistan Region.The government also ordered a number of travel restrictions between cities, which have prevented some people from returning to their homes for several weeks.

“In 72 hours, and through the Supreme Committee for Coronavirus Response, people who have been stranded away from their homes in Kurdistan Region will be allowed to go home,” Ahmed said.

Medical experts believe that reducing social contact can limit the spread of the virus.



Even if people do not exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, they can spread it to others, including to more vulnerable populations.

People who must go out to shop for food and essential supplies should do so on foot, as restrictions on driving remain in place unless for a specific authorized purpose.

So far, 162 people have tested positive for coronavirus infection in the Kurdistan Region.

Fifty-seven patients have recovered from COVID-19 and two have died.

