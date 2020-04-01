Iraq extends nationwide curfew to April 19

2020/04/01 | 02:20 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iraq has extended a nationwide curfew until April 19 amid a rising rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases as the country improves testing capabilities.Under the curfew, first imposed on March 17, all but essential businesses have been shuttered and inbound and outbound flights suspended in Baghdad and local airports across the country.



Twice a day clarion calls by Iraqi authorities instruct citizens to stay at home.

Iraq is seeing a gradual increase in confirmed coronavirus cases as testing capabilities improve.



By Tuesday, at least 50 people had died among 694 cases, according to a statement from the Health Ministry.