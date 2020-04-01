Iraq: Awareness Raising for Children, Parents and Community Members During Disease Outbreak: Modalities for Delivering [EN/AR]

2020/04/01 | 06:45 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Sources: UN Children's Fund, Protection Cluster

Introduction:

During infectious disease outbreaks, children may experience distress for a variety of reasons.



They themselves may

be infected or affected in other ways.



The collective anxiety and grief that a family or community experiences can

impact heavily on children.



Limited public knowledge of the disease may trigger misinformation, rumors and panic.

Media campaigns can also increase levels of distress in the population.

COVID19 Scenarios in humanitarian access:

Coronavirus disease (COVID19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus.



The best way to

prevent and slow down transmission is being well informed about the COVID-19 virus, the disease it causes and

how it spreads.



The Awareness raising messages aim to provide basic knowledge on personal protective measures,

as well as, messages on coping and overcoming stress during disease outbreaks like COVID19.



For delivering the

messages, partners can use under below scenarios: