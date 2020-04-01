2020/04/01 | 11:15 - Source: Iraq News

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Eight new cases of coronavirus recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government KRG said on Tuesday.

Five of the new cases are in Sulaimani governorate, including four women and one man.



Three of the patients are from Sulaimani city and the rest are from Darbandikhan.

The remaining three cases are in Duhok governorate, including two men and one woman.



Two of the patients are residents of Zakho and the other is from Amedi.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 170 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 61 patients have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus infection, and two have died from it.

The World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Wednesday morning showed that there are over 860,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 42,300 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

