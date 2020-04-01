Trump warns against possible Iran-backed attack on US in Iraq


2020/04/01 | 23:50 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- U.S.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran or its proxies planned a sneak attack on U.S.

targets in Iraq, and warned they would pay a "very heavy price" but gave no details, Reuters reported.

"Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S.

troops and/or assets in Iraq.

If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!" Trump said in a post on Twitter. 

U.S.

intelligence about a potential Iran-backed strike in Iraq suggests it would likely be a deniable attack, as opposed to the kind of overt missile strike that Tehran carried out on Jan.

8, a U.S.

official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

