Trump warns against possible Iran-backed attack on US in Iraq

2020/04/01 | 23:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- U.S.President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran or its proxies planned a sneak attack on U.S.targets in Iraq, and warned they would pay a "very heavy price" but gave no details, Reuters reported.

"Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S.



troops and/or assets in Iraq.



If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.

U.S.



intelligence about a potential Iran-backed strike in Iraq suggests it would likely be a deniable attack, as opposed to the kind of overt missile strike that Tehran carried out on Jan.



8, a U.S.



official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.