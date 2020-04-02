Salih, Macron discuss need for cooperation to fight coronavirus

Iraq, France and all the nations have to come together
to combat the spread of the new coronavirus epidemic to ensure the safety of the
peoples, they underscored.
Furthermore, it is essential to overcome the challenges being
faced by the States of the world on the health, humanitarian and economic
aspects, they highlighted.
Salih expressed words of gratitude to the France's
President for his solidarity with Iraq to roll back the coronavirus outbreak.
Moreover, he wished that the world would defeat the epidemic
and be safe from its serious ramifications, owing to the efforts and endeavors
being exerted in this regard.
Macron, in turn, reiterated his country's support for
Iraq across all the fields, wishing that the Iraqis would overcome the
challenges and safely continue their lives.
The importance of intensifying ways of greater collaboration
between Iraq and France to combat the COVID-19 and to save humankind from its
risks, he underscored.
In a phone conversation, the two leaders emphasized the
international community's support for Iraq's efforts to bring peace and
stability in addition to preserve its sovereignty and security.
They, therefore, discussed the bilateral ties and means of
cooperation and coordination to strive for international peace and security.