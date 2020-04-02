US intelligence refers to possible Iran-backed attack on US in Iraq

2020/04/02 | 01:35 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
U.S.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that intelligence threads about the potential attack by Iran or Iran-backed forces had been building for some time.
U.S.
intelligence about a potential Iran-backed attack against U.S.
personnel and facilities in Iraq suggest that it would likely be a deniable attack, as opposed to the kind overt missile strike that Tehran carried out in January, a U.S.
official told Reuters on Wednesday.
The official did not disclose intelligence on the timing or precise locations of the attack.