Al-Zurfi and the the Army Chief of Staff discuss the overall security situation

2020/04/02 | 19:05 - Source: INA

The Prime Minister-designate Adnan Al-Zurfi discussed, today, Thursday, with the Army Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Othman Al-Ghanmi, the security situation in the country.

A statement of the Prime Minister-designate received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) stated that "the latter received by the chief of staff of the army to discuss the security conditions in the country."

The Army Chief of Staff gave a presentation on the operations carried out by the military sectors to pursue the remaining of the Daesh terrorist gangs and the full coordination between all the units, "stressing the continuation of these operations to address these gangs and eliminate them in addition to training the armed forces by the international coalition forces to develop its capabilities.



The Army Chief of Staff also confirmed taking all preventive measures for our armed forces, which led to their preservation from the Corona pandemic and the absence of any injuries.



