Oil Ministry allocating one billion and 800 million dinars to support health sectors

2020/04/02 | 19:05 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Thursday, the Ministry of Oil decided to allocate and disburse one billion and 800 million dinars to support the provincial administrations and the relevant health authorities.

A spokesman for the Oil Ministry, Asim Jihad, said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that "Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister Thamer Al-Ghadban has chaired several intensive meetings with officials in the oil companies and the departments concerned in them to review and discuss the needs of the provinces to face the Corona virus epidemic.

New through the provision of urgent aid that includes financial support and the provision of necessary health materials and supplies in addition to providing buildings and other needs.