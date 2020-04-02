Saudi Arabia calls for an emergency meeting to rebalance the oil markets

2020/04/02 | 19:40 - Source: INA

follow-up - INA

Today, Thursday, Saudi Arabia called for an urgent meeting of OPEC and a group of other countries to reach a fair agreement that would restore the desired balance of oil markets.

The Saudi News Agency stated that "the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia wishes to point out what it has made during the last period of efforts to reach an agreement in the (OPEC ) group to restore balance in the oil market, as it drew support for that from 22 countries (OPEC) However, it was not possible to reach an agreement not to obtain consensus.



"

She added that "the Kingdom calls for an urgent meeting of OPEC countries and a group of other countries, with the aim of seeking a fair agreement that will restore the desired balance to the oil markets."

She pointed out that "this call comes in the framework of the Kingdom's constant efforts to support the global economy in this exceptional circumstance and in appreciation of the request of the President of the United States of America Donald Trump and the request of friends in the United States."